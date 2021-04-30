STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal tests positive for COVID-19, says he has mild symptoms

Anil Baijal said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

Published: 30th April 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," he tweeted.

The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Baijal Delhi LG COVID 19 COVID 19 in Delhi
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp