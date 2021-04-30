STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police create dedicated lane for emergency vehicles 

The dedicated lane will be created on the extreme left of the road.

Published: 30th April 2021 07:31 AM

Delhi COVID cases

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to facilitate smooth movement of ambulances and emergency vehicles and to ensure that vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders and medical oxygen tankers reach hospitals without any interruption, the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has directed all the police districts to create a dedicated lane across the city for the free passage of ambulances and emergency vehicles. 

“Delhi Police stations directed to dedicate a lane on extreme left of road for ambulance and emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers & cylinders (in emergency). This done to facilitate them while lockdown violators prosecuted on regular lanes,” (sic)  said the Commissioner in a tweet. 

The dedicated lane will be created on the extreme left of the road. The lane has been implemented almost on all the stretches and pickets across the city with police barricading, markings, cones , etc. for smooth traffic movement. 

According to the Delhi Police, the main aim behind this special dedicated lane is to facilitate the ambulances, emergency vehicles and oxygen tankers. So, the ambulances carrying patients and the vehicles with oxygen cylinders and tankers can reach the hospital without any hindrances.  Police said, this special lane will also help them to catch and prosecute the violators of lockdown rules and guidelines. 

The dedicated lane has been created at Rajghat towards LNJP Hospital, near AIIMS, Safdurjung hospital and in other areas. RP Meena, DCP of South East, said, “The lane has been implemented across my district in all pickets and other points. Besides, green corridors have been created. Special arrangements have also been created outside hospitals and on roads. Now, the people violating the lockdown rules will also be easily prosecuted.”

Give seized drug to hospitals: HC   
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the revenue department of AAP government to issue orders for release of Remdesivir, used in Covid-19 treatment, as soon as they are seized by the police from hoarders and black marketeers. The court issued the direction to ensure that the seized medicine does not remain as case property, does not lose its effectiveness and can be administered to patients in need. The court said once a seizure was made, the Investigating Officer (IO) shall immediately inform the DC about the same.

