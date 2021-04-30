STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

He said that around 3 lakh Covishield vaccines will be received in the next few days and the drive for vaccinating people above 18 years will commence.

Published: 30th April 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:39 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to people in the 18-44 age group not to queue up outside COVID vaccination centres from May 1, saying Delhi hasn't yet received vaccine doses.

In the next one-two days, around 3 lakh Covishield vaccines will be received and the drive for vaccinating people above 18 years will commence, he said during an online briefing. The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in the 18-44 age group will roll out across the country on May 1.

However, Delhi and some other states have said that they would be unable to do so due to the shortage of vaccine doses. Kejriwal said that his government has placed orders for 67 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin in three months.

"We aim to vaccinate everyone in the next three months if a sufficient quantity of vaccines is supplied by the companies," he said. He assured Delhi residents that everyone will be vaccinated.

