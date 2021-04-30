Four held in Delhi for blackmarketing 170 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 2 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a gang of four businessmen for blackmarketing 170 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 2 crore on Thursday. The four accused have been identified as Himanshu Khurana (26), Pawan Mittal (26), Himanshu (34) and Ayush (28).

They were allegedly involved in hoarding, blackmarketing and selling of oxygen concentrators at a price range of Rs 90,000- Rs 1.10 lakh.

“A complaint was received on Twitter that oxygen concentrators are being sold for Rs 95,000 at Mittal’s Store in Shastri Nagar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Anto Alphonse.Subsequently, a team was formed which conducted recce of the area and deployed sources to bust the whole racket.