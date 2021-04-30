Mixed opinions about vaccination among Delhi residents

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Shortly after the government opened vaccine registration for 18 and above, the CoWin portal and Aarogya Setu app both crashed.

Yet many got a spot on it, despite further glitches such as OTP not arriving at all. While many successfully registered and are eagerly waiting to get their shot, a lot of confusion and questions still persist about whether enough slots and vaccines are available in the first place.

The Morning Standard spoke to city residents:

Farah Naaz, 25, HR Executive, Okhla

Actually, I am not sure if the vaccine is fully safe and effective because a lot of side effects have been reported lately by those who got the first jab. They complain of headaches, nausea, and fever. What’s the point of a vaccine if people are still falling sick? The buzz of CoWin is all over social media, but I didn’t try to register. Honestly, I don’t really want it, but my family is pushing me for it.

Jatin Gola, 24, Government Employee, Paharganj

It might not fully protect me but I definitely want to get vaccinated to enhance my immunity against Covid. I was eagerly waiting to get myself registered for the vaccine and on the 28th, grabbed my laptop at sharp 4:00pm. It was a bit challenging due to heavy footfall on the website but I could register myself on the third attempt. I am hopeful that I will get my first dose by May end.

Nancy Sahu, 27, Quality Analyst, Kalkaji

I want to get vaccinated because it will improve my immunity. Moreover, I want to protect the people around me. I registered myself after the site opened yesterday. The interface of the website is user-friendly, you have to register your phone number followed by gender and Aadhar Card number. But the site had crashed for a while because too many people had started to register at the same time. It will take probably more than a month for me to get vaccinated.

Bijay Kumar, 43, Assistant Section Officer, Ministry of Defence, Pashcim Vihar

I came to know about the vaccine registration from a colleague. I tried to register through Aarogya Setu App but it wasn’t working, so I had to do it through the portal. I was not able to register easily, it took time to receive the OTP and the portal was not responding properly. Currently, the slots are not available for people below 45. And I have no idea whether it will be free or not but whatever be the price, we have to get ourselves vaccinated.

Anu Bakshil Chhiber, 30, Communications professional, Delhi

The second wave has badly impacted young people. That is why I want to get vaccinated at the earliest. I logged on the website as soon as it opened. Initially, I faced an issue related to OTP generation, and by 4:15, the CoWIN and Aarogya Setu apps crashed. It took an hour or so for the technical glitches to get fixed. I could only register by 5:30pm, but could not schedule the appointment as that option is still inactive. I think the government still does not have sufficient vaccines to cater to all.

Lalit Singh, 36, works with a builder firm, Paschim Vihar

I registered myself but I was not given any appointment for the vaccination. For my parents’ first doses, I had directly got them registered through a hospital. Now, when I registered myself, their details reflected on the portal. It shows their next dose is scheduled on May 3, but nothing happens when we click on the portal, and we haven’t got any intimation about the vaccine. This is going to be the biggest vaccination drive, but I am doubtful whether this vaccination thing will be executed fast and I will get the vaccination soon. I don’t know what’s the use of registration? Maybe it’s to get an idea of what’s the requirement. That is the only sense I can make if it, otherwise it’s a waste of time.