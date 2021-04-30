STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Our leaders, workers doing best for human service during COVID pandemic: Delhi BJP

'Several party workers are active on social media to organize medical and other help for the needy,' the Delhi BJP said.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP’s Delhi unit said on Thursday its leaders and workers are contributing their best for human service during the Covid pandemic, days after an RSS leader criticised the party’s city leadership.

“Despite dangers and losses of colleagues, Delhi BJP leaders and workers are contributing their best for human service. Many party workers are running kitchens to provide food to Covid-19 inflicted families and the poor, some others are working hard to help people with medicines and oxygen. Several party workers are active on social media to organize medical and other help for the needy,” the Delhi BJP said.

“The party has launched ‘Mera Booth Corona Mukt Vaccination Yukt’ campaign to encourage vaccination among the people. A helpline has been set up to provide doctors’ consultation and food for families of Covid patients. Everyday food is being provided to around 35,000 people belonging to around 9,000 inflicted families. Through separate kitchens everyday workers provide food to 15,000-20,000 poor and needy according to the demand,” it added.

Senior RSS leader and its former prant prachar pramukh or publicity in-charge of Delhi Rajiv Tuli tweeted on Tuesday asking if anyone had seen BJP’s Delhi unit when there was so much of chaos in the capital due to the pandemic.

The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP Delhi RSS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp