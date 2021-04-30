Reserve beds for judges: Lawyers urge Delhi CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A batch of lawyers has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reserve Covid beds for judges, advocates and court staff, claiming that they are struggling to secure beds in the hospitals. Dwarka Court Bar Association has stated in a letter to Kejriwal that advocates, judges, court staff and their families are facing acute problems of admission in hospital.

“Advocates, judges, court staff and their families are infected and facing acute problems of admission in hospital as there is no government hospital in Dwarka court jurisdiction in and around Dwarka sub-city, which is having the population of more than 12 lakh,” the association said.

Bar association President Y P Singh suggested that 17,000-bed Indira Gandhi Government hospital, whose construction has just completed, should be opened to the public and that beds should be reserved for the court staff and the advocates.

“Your goodself is requested to intervene in the starting of the hospital with ICU and ventilators and reserve at least 500 beds for advocates and their families, 50 beds for judges and their families and 100 beds for court staff and their families,” the letter stated. “Your highness is requested to take cognizance of the critical situation, deteriorating day by day in the pandemic where infection rate is going up day by day which is more than 20,000 per day.’’