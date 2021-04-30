STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Reserve beds for judges: Lawyers urge Delhi CM

Dwarka Court Bar Association has stated in a letter to Kejriwal that advocates, judges, court staff and their families are facing acute problems of admission in hospital.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A batch of lawyers has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reserve Covid beds for judges, advocates and court staff, claiming that they are struggling to secure beds in the hospitals. Dwarka Court Bar Association has stated in a letter to Kejriwal that advocates, judges, court staff and their families are facing acute problems of admission in hospital.

“Advocates, judges, court staff and their families are infected and facing acute problems of admission in hospital as there is no government hospital in Dwarka court jurisdiction in and around Dwarka sub-city, which is having the population of more than 12 lakh,” the association said.

Bar association President Y P Singh suggested that 17,000-bed Indira Gandhi Government hospital, whose construction has just completed, should be opened to the public and that beds should be reserved for the court staff and the advocates.

“Your goodself is requested to intervene in the starting of the hospital with ICU and ventilators and reserve at least 500 beds for advocates and their families, 50 beds for judges and their families and 100 beds for court staff and their families,” the letter stated. “Your highness is requested to take cognizance of the critical situation, deteriorating day by day in the pandemic where infection rate is going up day by day which is more than 20,000 per day.’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal COVID beds
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp