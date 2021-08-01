STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand in plea concerning assessment of private class 10 students

The notice to CBSE in the petition was issued in June when the court granted six weeks' time to the education body to clarify its stand.

Published: 01st August 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Central Board of Secondary Education to respond to a plea concerning the methodology of assessment of private class 10 students after the examination was cancelled on account of COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Justice Prateek Jalan, hearing a petition moved by the mother of a private class 10 student, passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"Rupesh Kumar, learned counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education, seeks ten days' further time to take instructions on the methodology for assessment of private candidates for the class 10 examinations," the judge recorded in the order dated July 29 as he listed the matter for further hearing on August 23.

The notice to CBSE in the petition was issued in June when the court granted six weeks' time to the education body to clarify its stand.

In her petition, Payal Bahl has submitted that while students have been declared as Pass after the announcement of cancellation of examinations, CBSE has not issued any notification regarding its policy on how marks are to be awarded to private students.

CBSE's attitude towards the students who are privately enrolled in class 10 examination is "prima facie violative of the Article 14 of the Constitution of India" and takes away their equal opportunity of proceeding with further education, she contended.

It is highlighted that CBSE has already notified that assessment of regular class 10 students was to be based on internal assessment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC CBSE private class students case
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp