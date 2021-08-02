STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi rains: Yamuna river level close to danger mark

According to officials, over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains have been moved to higher areas over the last few days.

A view of flooded Yamuna Bazar after heavy rains in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As rains continued to lash upper catchment areas of Yamuna, water level in the river in Delhi increased again and was recorded at 205.30 meters on Sunday morning, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

According to officials, over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains have been moved to higher areas over the last few days. On Friday, the Delhi administration had sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people from vulnerable areas, as the river in the capital breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

With Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage, the Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration have been evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital. “The flood alert remains in place.

We have deployed boats in different areas and families living in vulnerable areas are being temporarily moved into tents and shelter homes of the city government,” an official of the DDMA said. A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the ‘warning mark’ of 204.50 metres.

