Uptick in positivity as Delhi reports 85 fresh Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI: The city on Sunday reported 85 Covid-19 cases and one death, while the positivity increased to 0.12 per cent. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,36,350. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

The death toll now stands at 25,054. On Saturday, the city had reported 58 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and one death due to the infection. There are 582 active cases at present, 172 of them are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 292. A total of 72,447 tests were conducted the previous day. According to the CoWIN portal, 10,882 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, the low numbers on account of it being a holiday when the government’s centres remain closed.