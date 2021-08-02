Waterlogging in several areas as rain lashes Capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Sunday. The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 28.2 mm rainfall, while the Ridge station registered 126.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, IMD officials said.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rains on Monday. The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Sunday, Monday and Friday, and yellow alerts for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

According to the Public Works Department, Yamuna Bazar, Khanpur, Rohtak Road, Lodhi Road, Azadpur underpass, Zakhira underpass, Shakti Nagar underpass, Kirari, Sagarpur, among others witnessed heavy waterlogging. PWD officials said nearly 20- 30 waterlogging complaints were received in the morning.

The police said they received waterlogging-related complaints after 8 am from the underpass of Patparganj Road, located near Mother Dairy, Yamuna Vihar, Malka Ganj, near Tis Hazari and Kashmiri Gate metro stations, Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, Munirka and Nangloi, among others.