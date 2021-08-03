52 dengue cases recorded in Delhi this year: Civic data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fifty-two cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to a civic report on Monday.The number of dengue cases for the period between January 1 and July 31 is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count was 56. Sixteen cases were reported in July.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 52 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 31 this year. The month-wise distribution of cases are — January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7). In the previous years, the cases in the same period were — 119 (2016), 185 (2017), 56 (2018), 40 (2019) and 31 (2020), according to the report.