AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks debate on farmers’ stir in RS 

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a notice demanding discussion on farmers’ protest in the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:22 AM

Farmers arrive to take part in the ongoing Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a notice demanding discussion on farmers’ protest in the Rajya Sabha. In the suspension of business notice given under Rule 267, he said while scores of farmers were protesting outside Parliament demanding rollback of three farm laws, the BJP-led government was not doing anything to ease their pain.

“The three laws passed in this Parliament are very dangerous for the farmers. These laws will take away their livelihood and make them slave to corporates. Ministers from the government held discussions with the farmers but solutions couldn’t be found,” said Singh. The AAP has extended its support to the farmers and has raised this issue in both Houses of Parliament earlier, too. 

“Although we are an agricultural country, the Centre is doing injustice to the farmers. For almost 12 months, they have been protesting but the government is not listening to their demands. They are instead being beaten up by police and subjected to cruelty by the Centre. The BJP government is trying to break their resolve, but has been unsuccessful till now,” added Singh.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation against the agri laws, said farmer delegations from Assam and Odisha had joined protesters at Jantar Mantar to participate in ‘Kisan Sansad’. Members of Andhra Pradesh Farmers Associations Coordination Committee and All India Kisan Sabha from Tamil Nadu were also expected to join them.

