Delhi: After second wettest July, August to see normal rains

Delhi has seen 583 mm rainfall this monsoon so far, an excess of 97%

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

delhi rains

Vehicles ply on the waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is likely to receive normal rainfall in August after witnessing uncharacteristically heavy rains and an irregular weather pattern in July this monsoon.According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall in August, which is going to be 95 to 106 per cent of the long-period average. Normally, the city receives 210.6 mm rainfall in July and 247.7 mm in August.

The city has gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141 per cent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall recorded in July since 2003 and the second-highest ever. Overall, Delhi has gauged 582.8 mm rainfall so far since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, against the normal of 295.6 mm — an excess of 97 per cent.The capital witnessed 16 rainy days in July despite the monsoon arriving over two weeks after the usual date, making it the most-delayed in 19 years. 

Of these 16 rainy days, the capital received heavy rainfall on three occasions — July 18-19 (69.6 mm), July 26-27 (100 mm) and July 29-30 (72 mm).Most of the 100 mm rainfall recorded on July 26-27 occurred in just three hours. It was also the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in the month of July in eight years.Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy and anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.The city is likely to witness a light spell of rainfall on Tuesday. Delhi had registered 13 mm downpour in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, and the minimum temperature settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

weather rains monsoon Delhi
