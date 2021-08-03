Delhi reports 50 Covid cases, four fatalities in 24 hours; positivity rate 0.08 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 50 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday.

On Sunday, 51 Covid infections and no death were recorded.

This data was revealed on Tuesday as the Delhi government had not releases the COVID-19 bulletin for the day.

According to the bulletin, health authorities conducted 64,276 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

The city has so far reported 14,36,451 cases of COVID-19.

Over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 25,058.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and one death.

A day earlier, the city had logged 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and three deaths.

With 65 recoveries in a day, the city currently has 519 active cases, down from 538 a day ago.

Of them, 174 are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones stands at 282, down from 290 a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, the national capital had reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Delhi has recorded 1,976 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days (since July 2), 66 cases a day on average.