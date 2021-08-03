NSUI protests over Pegasus row, calls it an attack on democracy       

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activists of the National Students’ Union of India on Monday held a protest against the central government over the Pegasus snooping row outside Shastri Bhavan. “The whole row over the Israeli agency Pegasus was enacted showing how the Indian government opened doors for a foreign agency endangering the safety and security of the country,” an NSUI statement said.

“This is the most embarrassing act by any government in the independent history of our country. This isn’t just another scam, but also a pre-planned attack on all four pillars of our democracy,” the statement quoting NSUI national President Neeraj Kundan said. “The Modi government has targeted the legislature, the executive and even our media and our judiciary. This is crossing all the boundaries of shamelessness as it has moved from ‘controlling’ the institutions to ‘spying’ on them,” it added.