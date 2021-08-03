STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reopen more weekly markets as vendors suffer: Plea in Delhi High Court

The court has asked the Delhi government to file reply to the petition by Saptahik Patri Bazar Association.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:36 AM

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expected that street vendors would get vaccinated so that the third wave of Covid could be avoided and the city is not faced with a surge as witnessed during the second wave.The court also asked the Delhi government to consider in a right perspective the issue of allowing more weekly markets to operate as there is a strata of society which only purchases things from these markets since they cannot afford other shops.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Delhi government at present allows weekly markets to open but only with 50 per cent of vendors and one market in each zone.“It is expected that DDMA will consider this aspect in its right perspective. It is also expected that street vendors will also take pro-active steps to get vaccinated so that we can avoid the third wave and the NCT of Delhi is not faced with a surge as faced recently,” Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court made it clear that it was not asking the Delhi government to allow all weekly markets to operate and the authorities shall consider the issue and then take a decision.  It also observed that the government can put conditions so that there is no crowding.

The court has asked the Delhi government to file reply to the petition by Saptahik Patri Bazar Association. Advocate Rajat Wadhwa, representing the association, said restrictions on other activities were relaxed on June 13 and these vendors who belong to the poorest of poor class are suffering.

