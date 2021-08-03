STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Send files to L-G with provisions properly mentioned: Delhi Chief Secy

Delhi's chief secretary has directed all secretaries and heads of departments to send files to Lt-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for seeking his opinion with proper mentioning of relevant provisions.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s chief secretary has directed all secretaries and heads of departments to send files to Lt-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for seeking his opinion with proper mentioning of relevant provisions.Instructions from chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev came after it was observed the officers had been forwarding files based on ‘erroneous interpretation’ of an order issued by the L-G office, after the notification of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, on April 28.

“Further it is seen that the relevant and specific provision mentioned in paragraph 1, 2 or 3 of the order under which the file for obtaining the opinion of L-G has been submitted is not being mentioned by the departments,” says Dev’s letter sent to all government department, asking the officials to strictly adhere to directions issued by the Baijal’s office.  

The order in question mandates to seek L-G’s opinion on specific matters particularly falling under a law enacted by Parliament or extended to Delhi by the Central government and subjects on which L-G is to proceed in his discretion such as police, public order, land and service.    

“All the administrative secretaries and heads of departments are directed to strictly follow the provisions of the order of the L-G’s secretariat and submit the files for obtaining the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor only after clearly indicating the specific provisions of the said order under which the file/ matter is being submitted,” the chief secretary’s letter further reads. 

As per the April order, the opinion of the lieutenant governor is mandatory for making of schemes, regulations, bye-laws, constitution or reconstitution of a statutory body, matters related to the recommendations of Delhi Finance Commission, and grant of parole. 

