 Slight fall in temperature, light rains expected in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Light rains are likely on Tuesday in the city which recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature stood at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, an official said.

The city received traces of rainfall till 8:30 AM as recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, according to the IMD.

Light rains are expected later in the day, the weather office said, adding, the maximum is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius Besides, generally cloudy sky and thundershowers are also expected later in the day, the weather office said.