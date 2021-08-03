Spurious pesticide making unit busted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A spurious pesticide manufacturing plant in Mundka area has been busted by Delhi Police.The arrested accused, Mohan Lal and Aman, had rented two godowns at Hiran Kudna village two months ago for manufacturing the fake pesticides. They had made an initial investment of `9 lakh, police said on Monday.

A complaint was received from the representative of a pesticide manufacturing company alleging that someone was infringing the firm’s trademark by producing spurious products in its name, said the police

A raid was conducted on July 30 and a large quantity of spurious material bearing the names of several companies was found stacked at the manufacturing plant in Mundka, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said Mohan Lal, Aman, Vijay and Rajender were engaged in manufacturing and selling spurious pesticides and fungicides with the branding of different companies. They also used to sell seeds of different crops treated with these fake pesticides. Raw material found at the plant and machinery used for manufacturing these spurious products was seized.