Student moves Delhi High Court over mental healthcare of children

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to a petition filed by a 17-year-old girl, the Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Delhi government concerning the mental health of students in schools and colleges.The court issued notice on the PIL by Devina Singh, a student, for implementation of Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 in educational institutions. The court also sought response from the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences, New Delhi.

Relying on the National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, Singh, who was represented by senior advocate Sonia Mathur, contended that children and adolescents are vulnerable to mental disorders and the healthcare system does not prioritise mental health.Singh has claimed that stress, fear, depression, insomnia, disconnectedness and lack of self-confidence, are the issues widely prevalent among students but left unattended.

“There is no comprehensive assessment, evaluation and protocols regarding mental health of students in contrast with physical health where assessment and follow up is done at periodic intervals,” the petition reads. It is highlighted that there is a direct correlation between academic stress and performance and sound mental health and if left untreated, mental disorders in children can lead to more complex disorders.

The plea also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge psychological impact on the students, resulting in “acute and chronic stress because of parental anxiety, disruption of daily routines, increased family violence and confinement.