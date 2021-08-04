STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP Tiwari writes to L-G seeking immediate commissioning of Sonia Vihar reservoir

Tiwari in his letter claimed that the construction of the underground tank was completed in March but it is still not in use. 

Published: 04th August 2021

Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari

Former Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP MP from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari has written to Lt-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal requesting his intervention for commissioning of a water reservoir built at Sonia Vihar in his constituency.  Tiwari in his letter claimed that the construction of the underground tank was completed in March but it is still not in use. 

“I want to draw your attention towards the 26.80 million litre capacity underground water reservoir built in Sonia Vihar under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). I visited the site on July 29…With this scheme; nearly six lakh people will benefit. The work was completed on March 30 but residents of the area are not getting its benefit, which is a matter of concern,” reads the letter sent on Monday. Tiwari requested the L-G to intervene to start the facility. 

The Delhi Jal Board had approved the reservoir in 2015 to streamline water supply in localities such as Sonia Vihar, Chandbagh, Sabhapur, Chauhan Patti, Shriram Colony, Paschim Karawal Nagar, Kamal Vihar extension, Sabhapur Village, Rama Garden, Shanti Nagar and Shiv Vihar Phase 6, 8, 9 and 10. The project was part of the recommendations of the Delhi Water Master Plan 2021. However, the work began only in 2017. 

Earlier this year, DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha directed officials to complete the construction work within three months. The reservoir was constructed as per the recommendation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency for augmentation of water supply in colonies in northeast Delhi. 

