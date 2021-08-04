'Sulli deals' case: NCM seeks action taken report on bid to 'auction' women from police

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to file a detailed report in connection with the ‘Sulli deals’ case. The police has been asked to specify as to what action has been taken against Kunal Sharma and Shringi Yadav, perpetrators of the online attack.

The minorities panel has also ordered the police to list out the number of arrests made in the matter so far. A similar notice seeking action taken report has been sent to Ghaziabad superintendent of police, too.

The NCM in its notice said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the obscene remarks made on social media platforms against women belonging to the Muslim community.

NCM vice-chairperson Atif Rasheed asked Delhi Police commissioner to submit a detailed report to it within seven days. The police has been directed to give particulars of the sections of law under which the accused have been booked, details of action taken against persons who created the ‘Sulli deals’ app, the number of such cases reported, whether offensive content has been removed from social media and action proposed in this regard.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took cognisance of the matter and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The DCW also sought a copy of the FIR from the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Five persons, who spoke about raping girls from another community on social media, make their numbers public for spreading obscenity should be arrested.”

The DCW directed police to submit a detailed report by August 5. “It is very important to instil fear of law in the minds of such criminals,” it said. The DCW stated in its notice that five persons found making indecent remarks against women from another community on a social media platform had been identified as Kunal Sharma, Shringi Yadav, Sukhdev Sahdev, Ram Bhakt Gopal and Vikas Sherawat. About 90 Muslim women, including journalists and activists, were put up for an ‘online auction’ through the app.