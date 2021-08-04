STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Sulli deals' case: NCM seeks action taken report on bid to 'auction' women from police

 A similar notice seeking action taken report has been sent to Ghaziabad superintendent of police, too. 

Published: 04th August 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to file a detailed report in connection with the ‘Sulli deals’ case. The police has been asked to  specify as to what action has been taken against Kunal Sharma and Shringi Yadav, perpetrators of the online attack.

The minorities panel has also ordered the police to list out the number of arrests made in the matter so far.  A similar notice seeking action taken report has been sent to Ghaziabad superintendent of police, too. 

The NCM in its notice said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the obscene remarks made on social media platforms against women belonging to the Muslim community. 

NCM vice-chairperson Atif Rasheed asked Delhi Police commissioner to submit a detailed report to it within seven days. The police has been directed to give particulars of the sections of law under which the accused have been booked, details of action taken against persons who created the ‘Sulli deals’ app, the number  of such cases reported, whether offensive content has been removed from social media and action proposed in this regard. 

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took cognisance of the matter and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The DCW  also sought a copy of the FIR from the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Five persons, who spoke about raping girls from another community on social media, make their numbers public for spreading obscenity should be arrested.”

The DCW directed police to submit a detailed report by August 5. “It is very important to instil fear of law in the minds of such criminals,” it said. The DCW stated in its notice that five persons found making indecent remarks against women from another community on a social media platform had  been identified as Kunal Sharma, Shringi Yadav, Sukhdev Sahdev, Ram Bhakt Gopal and Vikas Sherawat. About 90 Muslim women, including journalists and activists, were put up for an ‘online auction’ through the app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sulli deals case Delhi Police
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp