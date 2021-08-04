STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No arrests in JNU violence case, Minister tells Parliament

“The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses, collection and analysis of footages and examination of identified suspects.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

JNU violence

Vandalised rooms at the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About a year and-a-half has passed since violence at the JNU campus in January, 2020. Still, no arrests have been made in the case, which saw masked goons storm the university and leave several students injured, it was revealed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that three cases had been registered by Delhi Police at Vasant Kunj (North) police station, but no arrests have been made. “The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses, collection and analysis of footages and examination of identified suspects.

As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases,” Rai said, replying to a written question from DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran. On January 5, 2020, around 50 masked men and women, armed with rods and hammers, unleashed violence at the JNU campus, attacking students and ransacking hostels and other buildings for several hours before police intervened.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among several students who suffered severe injuries in the attack. Photos of her bleeding from the head triggered widespread anger across the nation. Students of the university staged a major protest inside and outside the campus after the attack.

These protests drew widespread attention and actor Deepika Paduoke was among those who dropped in to show solidarity. Protests were held in other cities also, including Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Odisha, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU violence case Delhi Anti CAA protests
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp