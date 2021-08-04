No arrests in JNU violence case, Minister tells Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About a year and-a-half has passed since violence at the JNU campus in January, 2020. Still, no arrests have been made in the case, which saw masked goons storm the university and leave several students injured, it was revealed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that three cases had been registered by Delhi Police at Vasant Kunj (North) police station, but no arrests have been made. “The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses, collection and analysis of footages and examination of identified suspects.

As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases,” Rai said, replying to a written question from DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran. On January 5, 2020, around 50 masked men and women, armed with rods and hammers, unleashed violence at the JNU campus, attacking students and ransacking hostels and other buildings for several hours before police intervened.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was among several students who suffered severe injuries in the attack. Photos of her bleeding from the head triggered widespread anger across the nation. Students of the university staged a major protest inside and outside the campus after the attack.

These protests drew widespread attention and actor Deepika Paduoke was among those who dropped in to show solidarity. Protests were held in other cities also, including Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Odisha, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.