All is well that ends well, says High Court after newly-wed couple reunites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “All is well that ends well”, said the high court after being told that a newly-married couple, separated by the woman’s family, has been reunited on its direction and is staying together safely in the city. The high court also appreciated Delhi Police for “efficient and prompt” action in the case.

The woman, kept at her paternal place in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh against her will, was brought back to Delhi to her matrimonial home following the high court’s direction. The court was informed that while she was leaving her parental home in Mirhechi in UP’s Etha district to come to Delhi, she was threatened by her immediate family members with dire consequences.

The bench directed the SHO of Anand Parbat Police Station here to ensure safety and well-being of the couple.“All is well that ends well. In view of the foregoing, the relief prayed for in the present habeas corpus petition stands satisfied,” the court said on being informed by the husband’s counsel that the two have been reunited.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband praying that his wife, who was illegally restrained by her family from returning to Delhi, be produced before court. The court appreciated Delhi Police, Inspector Yogendra, SHO and Constable Sanjay from Police Station Anand Parbat for their prompt action. The court on August 2 had directed the police to escort the woman to her matrimonial home.

With PTI inputs