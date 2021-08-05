STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: RT-PCR test rate at private labs & hospitals capped at Rs 500

Home collection of sample, testing to cost Rs 700; charge for RAT fixed at Rs 300

Published: 05th August 2021

The Delhi government has made Covid-19 testing easier on the pockets.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has made Covid-19 testing easier on the pockets. On Wednesday, it announced to revise the rates and put a cap the cost of RT-PCR test in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 500. The conventional RT-PCR test will now cost Rs 300 when the samples are collected by government teams, according to an order issued by Delhi’s Health and Family Welfare Department. The charge for Rapid Antigen Tests at private clinics has been fixed at Rs 300.

In case the samples are collected by private labs and processed for the government, the RT-PCR test will cost Rs 400. Individuals giving their samples at private hospitals, labs and collection facilities have to pay Rs 500, which includes sample collection and testing costs. The RT-PCR test will cost Rs 700 when samples are collected from home. It will include visiting charges, sample collection and testing. Earlier, the cost was Rs 1,200. In November last year, the government had capped the rate of RT-PCR tests in private hospitals and labs at Rs 800.

The revised rates came into effect immediately. At government centres and hospitals, both RT-PCR and RAT are conducted free of cost. “Delhi government drastically reduces corona test rates. This will help the common man,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. The government has directed all private hospitals and laboratories to display the revised rates at a prominent place within 24 hours. It has also asked the private facilities to process samples, share reports with clients and update results on ICMR portal within 24 hours.

Private facilities welcome decision

Private hospitals and laboratories welcomed the announcement on capping of the rates. However, some lab owners said they would have to explore suppliers who can provide test kits at lower cost to sustain mar-gins for backend workforce. Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said, “We welcome this decision wholeheartedly. It is an excellent step taken by our government.”

