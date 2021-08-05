STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Politicos seek speedy probe, fast-track court for 9-year-old Dalit girl rape case trial

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also demanded a speedy investigation into the incident and capital punishment for the accused.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat speaks to media after meeting the family of minor girl in Delhi on Wednesday

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat speaks to media after meeting the family of minor girl in Delhi on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress unit in Delhi held candlelight marches in all Assembly constituencies here on Wednesday against the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Scheduled Caste girl in Old Nangal of Delhi Cantonment area.Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said the legal and human rights department of his party would lodge a complaint in this regard before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday.

The Congress will not stay quiet till the criminals are charged with murder and awarded death penalty, added Kumar.  He also demanded that the trial should be fast-tracked for speedy disposal of the case. Kumar, who visited the victim’s family on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, instead of addressing the problems faced by Delhiites such as safety and security of women, broken roads and waterlogging, was “fooling people by saying Delhi will be like Singapore by 2047”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kuar Gupta met the family of the victim. He said the family would get speedy justice and the accused would not be spared. Gupta asked the police for an impartial investigation into the matter and urged the AAP government to provide adequate compensation to the family. “The kind of incident that happened with the minor girl is not only shameful but has put humanity to shame. The police inquiry into the matter should be completed in 15 days and the case should be sent to a fast-track court. There should be strict action against people with this type of sick mentality so that the accused learn a lesson,” he further said.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also demanded a speedy investigation into the incident and capital punishment for the accused.  In a tweet in Hindi, the VHP said, “The entire country and Hindu society are saddened by the rape and murder of Delhi’s ‘gudiya’. The casual attitude of the police in the case makes one more sad.” It demanded that the investigation into the case be completed within 15 days.

Child rights body seeks report from Delhi cops

The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Scheduled Caste girl in Delhi. In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of southwest Delhi, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked for a detailed action taken report in the matter. “You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter ensuring that victim’s identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation and furnish a detail report of the case along with the following documents within 48 hours,” the letter said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rape case Delhi dalit girl rape case
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp