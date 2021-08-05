Politicos seek speedy probe, fast-track court for 9-year-old Dalit girl rape case trial

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress unit in Delhi held candlelight marches in all Assembly constituencies here on Wednesday against the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Scheduled Caste girl in Old Nangal of Delhi Cantonment area.Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said the legal and human rights department of his party would lodge a complaint in this regard before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday.

The Congress will not stay quiet till the criminals are charged with murder and awarded death penalty, added Kumar. He also demanded that the trial should be fast-tracked for speedy disposal of the case. Kumar, who visited the victim’s family on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, instead of addressing the problems faced by Delhiites such as safety and security of women, broken roads and waterlogging, was “fooling people by saying Delhi will be like Singapore by 2047”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kuar Gupta met the family of the victim. He said the family would get speedy justice and the accused would not be spared. Gupta asked the police for an impartial investigation into the matter and urged the AAP government to provide adequate compensation to the family. “The kind of incident that happened with the minor girl is not only shameful but has put humanity to shame. The police inquiry into the matter should be completed in 15 days and the case should be sent to a fast-track court. There should be strict action against people with this type of sick mentality so that the accused learn a lesson,” he further said.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also demanded a speedy investigation into the incident and capital punishment for the accused. In a tweet in Hindi, the VHP said, “The entire country and Hindu society are saddened by the rape and murder of Delhi’s ‘gudiya’. The casual attitude of the police in the case makes one more sad.” It demanded that the investigation into the case be completed within 15 days.

Child rights body seeks report from Delhi cops

The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Scheduled Caste girl in Delhi. In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of southwest Delhi, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked for a detailed action taken report in the matter. “You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter ensuring that victim’s identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation and furnish a detail report of the case along with the following documents within 48 hours,” the letter said.