Tihar prison inmate found dead, two cellmates injured

NEW DELHI: A Tihar prison inmate was found dead in his cell and his two cellmates were found injured on Wednesday morning.The deceased inmate, Ankit Gujjar (29), was involved in several criminal cases. The injured inmates, Gurjeet Singh (22) and his brother Gurpreet (22), were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here, jail officials said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the police said. Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said Gujjar was found dead in his cell in Central Jail No.3 of Tihar. He was involved in several cases including those of murder and robbery, he said. According to prison officials, Gujjar had been in jail several times.

Injured inmate Gurpreet, a resident of Dakshin Puri here, was arrested in 2018 in a murder case along with his brother Gurjeet, the police said.Gurpreet is involved in five criminal cases while his brother is involved in three cases.

