STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi govt likely to undertake advanced sero survey

It was suggested that in view of the "comfortable situation" due to a drop in new Covid cases, an advanced sero survey should be undertaken, officials present in the meeting said.

Published: 06th August 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Delhi on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Delhi on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is likely to undertake an advanced sero survey to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 variants and identify susceptible pool among the residents of the city, according to discussions held during a DDMA meeting on Friday, officials said.

The meeting to review the Covid situation in the city was attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.

It was suggested that in view of the "comfortable situation" due to a drop in new Covid cases, an advanced sero survey should be undertaken, officials present in the meeting said.

"The survey will take into account extended epidemiological dimensions so as to identify susceptible pool and augment the genome sequencing efforts with an aim of prioritising vaccination," they said The health department has been instructed in this regard, said an official.

ALSO READ | Preparing for worst-case scenario; lockdown if positivity rate reaches 5% again: Delhi Health Minister

"The health department was advised to take all necessary steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge of infections in terms of augmenting hospital infrastructure and ensuring adequate availability of oxygen and drugs, besides ensuring timely conduct of sero survey," Baijal tweeted after the meeting It was also decided to undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and testing in areas, locations and specific activities to ascertain and address any trends of concern as the next wave of Coronavirus is being anticipated, he said.

In the discussions during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, the experts emphasised on continued vigil and caution.

"They suggested that all steps relating to preparedness for any probable surge of infections, in terms of hospital infrastructure and oxygen and medicine availability, should be put in place and operationalised by the end of August," officials said.

The issue of opening of schools and educational institutions was also deliberated upon in detail and it was decided to set up a committee to finalise a plan including standard operating procedure for it, they said.

The need for continuing the test, treat and track strategy and constant vigil and strict enforcement on Covid-appropriate behaviour was also adviced in the meeting.

The Lt Governor also stressed on vaccinating people from the vulnerable sections of society.

"After detailed discussions and deliberations it was decided to continue with the test, track and treat strategy along with strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and continued efforts towards vaccination with special focus on the vulnerable population," Baijal tweeted.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, V K Paul from NITI Aayog, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and top health experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi sero survey COVID 19
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp