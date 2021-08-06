Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain wants department on its toes to clear waterlogging

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with officials of the PWD and the Irrigation and Flood Control Board regarding the issue of waterlogging in the monsoon.

The meeting also discussed the problem of waterlogging in Narela Industrial Estate where the existing drains in the area do not have capacity to clear high volume of water. "Be it maintenance, cleanliness, desilting or even laying new drains if required, it should be done as soon as possible, not only just in Narela, but anywhere in the city so that the people of Delhi don’t face any problems due to water logging," Jain told the officials at the meeting.

This year, the southwest monsoon arrival in July 13 the most delayed in 15 years after a string of incorrect predictions by the MeT office. But the strong showers had made up the rain deficit despite the slow start last month.

One of the fallouts of the heavy rains was waterlogging in various areas of the city. A massive cave-in in South Delhi left many with red faces in the PWD. At the meeting, Jain asked the officials to stay alert and active in responding to complaints of waterlogging coming from any part of Delhi.

The government also claimed that the ministry has been active throughout the monsoon season in holding meetings of officials across departments to ensure that Delhi doesn’t face problems because of water logging.

In a meeting held last month, the minister had directed the officials to use pumps and repair roads quickly wherever waterlogging is there and has caused damage, said an official in the know of the meeting details.