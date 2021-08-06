STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Sports University should be in sync with players: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday reviewed the design layout and timeline of the upcoming Delhi Sports University.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday reviewed the design layout and timeline of the upcoming Delhi Sports University.

The Delhi  Cabinet had in October 2019 approved setting up the university in Mundka. Once completed, the  university will offer training in almost all major sports including weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, badminton, hockey, and athletics. It will  maintain the standards set by the International Sports Federations.

At the review meeting, Sisodia instructed the officers that the university should be built visualising the day-to-day routine in a  sportsperson's life  He stressed upon the fact that the objective of the Delhi Sports University is to nurture and encourage the best sporting talent in the country so that the university can make the nation proud by producing medal winning athletes.

"For a sportsperson, the stadium is their world and they thoroughly relish the training facilities for performance enhancement. They lead a highly disciplined ascetic life. Such a routine is essential for any sportsperson to win medals at the highest levels of competition including the Olympics," he added.

The objective is to create a university which makes the nation proud by producing medal-winning athletes, by providing advanced training facilities and sports infrastructure, Sisodia added. The meeting was also attended by the secretary (higher education), Vice Chancellor of the upcoming university Karnam Malleswari, and senior officers of various departments.

"The Delhi Sports University will be a world class institution at par with other world class sports universities The university will be replete with the latest technology and equipment for enhancing the performance and overall well-being of athletes," Jain said.

