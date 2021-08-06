STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University defers decision to resume physical classes for science students from August 16

The decision has been deferred since the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has not issued any guidelines on reopening of schools and colleges.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Friday deferred its decision to resume physical classes for science students from August 16.

The university on Thursday had issued an official notification announcing that it would hold classes for science stream students in view of a decline in coronavirus cases, following which a section of teachers had expressed displeasure over the university's decision to call students to campus.

The new notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta said, "The instructions issued for conduct of classes for PG and UG Programmes in respect of Science Courses in University and its Colleges in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 has been deferred."

"The decision has been deferred since the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has not issued any guidelines on reopening of schools and colleges. Reopening the campus would have been a violation. We will wait for the guidelines," Gupta told PTI on Friday.

He said the decision was not deferred because of the criticism of the move by a section of teachers.

Professor Abha Dev Habib welcomed the new notification issued by the university.

"It is good that the university has reviewed its decision because of responses received.

The sudden notification regarding classes and labs in physical mode for science PG and UG courses had resulted in immense panic,” she said.

"As the vaccination for 18+ has just started in the country, the university should give time to students to complete their dose.

Teaching in overcrowded rooms and labs would have meant health hazards for all.

Many teachers and non- teaching, who fell ill during the second wave, are taking their first dose of vaccination now," she added.

Habib also said that teachers are waiting for normalcy to be restored.

"As teachers we are worried about the dilution online teaching and examination has caused.

However, the university needs to bring a well-thought of plan.

Reopening cannot be a rushed exercise," she said.

The university was closed since March last year due to Covid but allowed final year students to return to colleges for accessing labs and take practical classes in February this year.

However, the classes were suspended again in April due to the second Covid wave.

