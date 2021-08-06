STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Missing link on Delhi Metro's Pink Line plugged; becomes network's longest corridor

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section of about 289 metre between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations.

Published: 06th August 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro, Pink Line

The Pink Line of Delhi Metro is all set to become its longest operational corridor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major boost for Delhi Metro, a small segment of its Pink Line at Trilokpuri, which had proved a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, was inaugurated on Friday, making it the longest operational corridor of the network.

With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section of about 289 metre between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, via video-conferencing.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018.

However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had become a bottleneck, due to which the line remained disjointed there.

Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor.

And, it will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

The end-to-end linking of the Pink Line will also immensely benefit residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region, as the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments.

The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it was delayed due to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources had said early October.

The bottleneck near Trilokpuri station had risen due to multiple issues, including land acquisition, resulting in a portion of the metro segment, then about a few kilometres, remaining incomplete, rendering the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station a terminus.

Passenger services on the line is slated to begin from 3 pm onwards on Friday.

DMRC authorities said with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Pink Line Trilokpuri DMRC
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp