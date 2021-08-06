Sansad Gherao: Delhi police detains Digvijaya Singh, 500 Youth Congress workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raisina Road saw a Sansad Gherao protest by the Indian Youth Congress against the Centre on Thursday in which senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and hundreds of IYC workers were detained.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the protest, attacked PM Modi saying the Pegasus spyware was a tool to silence people. "Your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of Pegasus in the mobile phone of every youth, not just mine. This idea is that if you speak the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there in your phones."

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters before detaining 589 people, including MPs and MLAs, who were part of the IYC protest.

The three contentious agri laws, inflation, unemployment and the Pegasus snooping scandal were among the issues highlighted by the protesters, who also accused the BJP of running away from debate in Parliament.

"I thank thousands of Youth Congress workers who joined the Sansad Gherao led by Rahul Gandhi against this anti-people Modi Govt," tweeted Srinivas BV, national president of IYC.

DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that as many as 589 people were detained as no permission was given to the organiser, Srinivas, for carrying out the protest march.