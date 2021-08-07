STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Allow malls, markets to operate till 10 pm: Traders' body to DDMA

Even if the opening time of shops is changed from 10 am to 11 am in the morning, the closing time must be increased in the evening, they said.

Published: 07th August 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd at Sadar Bazar market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.

Crowd at Delhi market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday urged the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to allow malls and markets to operate till 10 pm.

These markets are presently allowed to operate till 8 pm.

In its letter to DDMA, the CTI said there is "still no demand for extension of time in the wholesale markets but traders of retail markets want that the opening time should be increased from 8 pm to 10 pm".

"There are many festivals -- Hariyali Teej, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami -- coming up in the month of August. In this, the traders are feeling the possibility of getting business up, but the permission to open shops till 8 pm is proving to be insufficient," said CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal in a statement.

It said many markets, including Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitampura, Greater Kailash, Karolbagh, have urged to increase the closing time.

According to the traders' body, even if the opening time of shops is changed from 10 am to 11 am in the morning, the closing time must be increased in the evening.

"If the shops will open till late in the evening, then there will be no crowd in the market. Everyone will be able to do their work comfortably. Corona rules will also be followed well," it noted.

Delhi BJP leaders had staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday, demanding permission for complete reopening of all weekly markets which were closed during the second wave of COVID-19 here.

Currently, only one weekly market in a municipal ward is allowed to open, according to Delhi government orders.

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan of the city government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDMA Delhi
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp