Delhi reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate falls to 0.06 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city reported 44 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and five related deaths on Friday while the positivity rate fell to 0.06 per cent. The COVID death toll in the city has risen to 25,065, the latest health bulletin showed.

So far, the city has reported 14,36,623 cases of which over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered. The number of active cases slightly decreased to 516 on Friday from 518 a day before. A total of 79,168 tests, including 55,106 RT-PCR tests and 24,062 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 170 on Friday from 166 a day before, while the number of containment zones dropped to 272 from 284 on Thursday, the bulletin said. On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and two deaths were recorded. The previous day, 44 new cases and five deaths were reported.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. This was the fifth time since the start of the second wave that zero fatality was logged in a day in Delhi. On July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded.

Gurugram reports 5 of 15 fresh Haryana cases

Haryana on Friday reported one COVID-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,647, while 15 new cases pushed the total case count to 7,70,042. The fatality was reported from Bhiwani district. Of the new cases, five cases were reported from Gurugram and two each from Hisar and Rohtak districts.

There are 69 active cases in the state. The total recoveries so far are 7,59,705 and the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent