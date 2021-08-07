STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate falls to 0.06 per cent

The city reported 44 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and five related deaths on 
Friday while the positivity rate fell to 0.06 per cent.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets the first dose of COVID-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Delhi

A beneficiary gets the first dose of COVID-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city reported 44 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and five related deaths on Friday while the positivity rate fell to 0.06 per cent. The COVID death toll in the city has risen to 25,065, the latest health bulletin showed.

So far, the city has reported 14,36,623 cases of which over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered. The number of active cases slightly decreased to 516 on Friday from 518 a day before. A total of 79,168 tests, including 55,106 RT-PCR tests and 24,062 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 170 on Friday from 166 a day before, while the number of containment zones dropped to 272 from 284 on Thursday, the bulletin said. On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and two deaths were recorded. The previous day, 44 new cases and five deaths were reported. 

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. This was the fifth time since the start of the second wave that zero fatality was logged in a day in Delhi. On July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded.

Gurugram reports 5 of 15 fresh Haryana cases

Haryana on Friday reported one COVID-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,647, while 15 new cases pushed the total case count to 7,70,042. The fatality was reported from Bhiwani district. Of the new cases, five cases were reported from Gurugram and two each from Hisar and Rohtak districts.

There are 69 active cases in the state. The total recoveries so far are 7,59,705 and the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID cases Delhi COVID management
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp