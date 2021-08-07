STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

EV sales in top gear after issuance of government's policy: Delhi Development Commission

More than 140 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors and ministers attended the virtual meeting.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

EV, electric vehicles, electric vehicle

A driver of an electric car charges his vehicle at public charging station in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The share of electric vehicles (EV) in new vehicle sales in the national capital has increased three times within one year of notification of the EV policy, said Delhi Development Commission (DDC) chairman Jasmine Shah on Friday.

Marking the anniversary of implementing the EV policy, the Delhi government organised a discussion between stakeholders from the EV ecosystem at the second meeting of 'Delhi EV Forum' on Friday. More than 140 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors and ministers attended the virtual meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Delhi now has over 1,12,321 electric vehicles, and despite the pandemic the adoption of electric vehicles has increased in the city. This is primarily due to the systematic execution of the policy, including the rollout of financial incentives for EVs and Switch Delhi, a city-wide campaign to spread awareness. We are committed to our vision of making Delhi a global EV capital."

According to officials, within one year, the share of EVs in new vehicle sales in Delhi has tripled from 1.2 per cent in August 2019-July 2020 to 3.3 per cent in August 2020-July 2021. In the same period, the sales of electric two-wheelers have doubled (from 1,013 to 2,243) and the adoption of e-cars has grown by 20 per cent (813 to 1002) in Delhi. 

Delhi government is planning to sign an MoU with EESL to set up public charging infrastructure on all DTC properties. Ashish Kundra, principal secretary-cum-commissioner (Transport), said, "We are keen to promote aggregators and fleet operators through the Aggregator Rules put together by the Delhi government. The comments and suggestions on the existing draft rules will provide us much needed insights for EV adoption."

  • 1,12,321: Number of electric vehicles in Delhi

  • 1.2% to 3.3%: Rise in share of EVs in new vehicle sales in Delhi between August 2019-July 2020 & August 2020-July2021

  • 813 to 1002: Rise in adoption of e-cars (20% growth)

  • 1,013 to 2,243: Rise in number of electric two-wheelers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicles Delhi Development Commission EV policy Delhi EV policy Delhi EV Forum
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp