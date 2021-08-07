EV sales in top gear after issuance of government's policy: Delhi Development Commission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The share of electric vehicles (EV) in new vehicle sales in the national capital has increased three times within one year of notification of the EV policy, said Delhi Development Commission (DDC) chairman Jasmine Shah on Friday.

Marking the anniversary of implementing the EV policy, the Delhi government organised a discussion between stakeholders from the EV ecosystem at the second meeting of 'Delhi EV Forum' on Friday. More than 140 participants from auto, charging and fleet sectors and ministers attended the virtual meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Delhi now has over 1,12,321 electric vehicles, and despite the pandemic the adoption of electric vehicles has increased in the city. This is primarily due to the systematic execution of the policy, including the rollout of financial incentives for EVs and Switch Delhi, a city-wide campaign to spread awareness. We are committed to our vision of making Delhi a global EV capital."

According to officials, within one year, the share of EVs in new vehicle sales in Delhi has tripled from 1.2 per cent in August 2019-July 2020 to 3.3 per cent in August 2020-July 2021. In the same period, the sales of electric two-wheelers have doubled (from 1,013 to 2,243) and the adoption of e-cars has grown by 20 per cent (813 to 1002) in Delhi.

Delhi government is planning to sign an MoU with EESL to set up public charging infrastructure on all DTC properties. Ashish Kundra, principal secretary-cum-commissioner (Transport), said, "We are keen to promote aggregators and fleet operators through the Aggregator Rules put together by the Delhi government. The comments and suggestions on the existing draft rules will provide us much needed insights for EV adoption."