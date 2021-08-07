STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online registration for EWS quota for admission in Class II starts

As per the rules, private recognised unaided schools which were allotted plots by the government need to admit children from EWS category in the neighbourhood to the extent of 20 per cent.

school students school children

For representational purpose (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Online registration for students belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) seeking admission in Class II onwards in private schools built on government land started on Friday in the national capital. 

According to the guidelines and schedule released by the directorate of education (DoE), only the children of city residents with residence and  income proofs are eligible for admission under EWS category. The last date of submitting the application is August 24.

DoE is facilitating the admissions, and for selected students a computerised draw will be held on August 27. The link for application is available on DoE's website www.edudel.nic.in. As per the rules, private recognised unaided schools which were allotted plots by the government need to admit children from EWS category in the neighbourhood to the extent of 20 per cent.

“Persons residing in Delhi, having the residence proof of Delhi and requisite income certificate (less than Rs 1 lakh rupees annually) issued by the revenue department of Government of NCT of Delhi and BPL/AAY card holders are eligible for applying in these private unaided recognised schools for admission of their ward under EWS category,” say the guidelines.

Government officials said that no school would collect ‘capitation fee’, donation or contribution other than the fee notified by the school from the students at the time of admission. “Any school or person who contravenes this provision and receives a capitation fee, shall be punishable with fine which may extend to 10 times the capitation charged,” read the guidelines.

The officials said a Monitoring Cell would be constituted in each district  to redress the queries. The DoE has also issued helpline numbers - 8800355192 and 9818154069 - to help parents and students.

HC notice to govt over fee-slashing order

NEW DELHI: The High Court has sought response from the Delhi government on an appeal against a single-judge order purportedly mandating a 15 per cent reduction in tuition fees charged by private unaided schools. The appeal was filed by 'Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools' which represents over 450 schools

