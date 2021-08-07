STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will not make false promises in public works: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

To rejuvenate the Yamuna, the Delhi government will be introducing several interventions, including clean wastewater and drains flowing into the river.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To rejuvenate the Yamuna, the Delhi government will be introducing several interventions, including clean wastewater and drains flowing into the river.  A meeting held on Friday chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Water Minister Satyendar Jain, DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha reviewed ongoing projects and the action plan for the future projects of the Delhi Jal Board. 

"We will not make any false promises to the people. Officers should have a complete understanding of the on-ground reality and what we can deliver. The project of providing 100% sewerage connectivity across Delhi should be completed within the stipulated timeline," said the CM.

In-situ treatment of wastewater has been taken up by the agencies and quality improvement of effluent parameters of existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) was undertaken on optimum levels, said an official statement. "STP capacities are being augmented by installation of additional aeration systems and floating aerators among other measures."

So far out of the total 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, 1,633 are being provided with water networks, piped water supply has been released in 1,573, supply is yet to be notified in 60, as per the official data. The AAP govt claimed that 24x7 water supply is already available courtesy the DJB in some areas like Malviya Nagar, Nangloi and Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar which were taken up as pilot projects. 

"In Malviya Nagar, 98 per cent of the project has been completed and the entire project will be completed by September. In Nangloi, 76 per cent of the project has been completed whereas 77 per cent of the project done in Mehrauli-Vasant Vihar," it said.  The projects will be completed by March next year.

