Class 10, 12 students in Delhi can visit schools from Monday for admission, board practicals

The DDMA clarified that all educational/coaching institutions will remain closed for teaching purposes, which will continue online.

Students checking their marks

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Schools in the national capital have been allowed to reopen for Class X and XII from Monday, August 9, for admission related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities for board exams. The health check-up camps situated in the school premises have also been allowed to resume.

In a notification issued Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said the Directorate of Education will issue appropriate guidelines to ensure that Covid protocols are followed and children’s safety is ensured. The DDMA clarified that all educational/coaching institutions will remain closed for teaching purposes, which will continue online. 

Schools in Delhi have been closed since March 2020. However, with cases declining and the situation under control, the Delhi government has invited feedback and suggestion from parents, students and teachers on reopening them. It has so far received 35,000 suggestions.

On Friday, Lt-Governor Anil Baijal had directed officials constitute an expert committee to prepare a detailed plan for reopening of schools. The panel will be tasked to finalise detailed SOP, including preparedness in schools and vaccination of all staff. 

The DDMA order also said that only authorised weekly markets shall be allowed, subject to strict compliance of SOP and all guidelines issued by from time to time to contain the spread of Covid-19. It said in case any violation is found, then the “market will be closed forthwith by the district magistrate/zonal deputy commissioner of municipal body concerned”.

Comments

