45 oxygen plants commissioned to handle third COVID wave in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 45 PSA oxygen plants have been commissioned in government hospitals in the city as part of preparations for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

According to the officials, around 160 PSA oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city. While 66 plants are being installed in Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up in central government hospitals and 84 in private healthcare facilities.

Forty-five PSA plants with a capacity of 55.46 MT have already been commissioned. Eighteen such plants of 21.06 MT capacity will be commissioned by August 15, health department officials said during a DDMA meeting on Friday.

Ten PSA plants of 9.29 MT capacity will be commissioned by August 31 and three plants of 5.67 MT capacity will be ready by October 15, they said. Four liquid medical oxygen (LMO) storage tanks of 221 MT capacity have already been installed in the city. Another such tank of 50 MT capacity has reached the GTB hospital and will be installed by August 10, the officials said. A tender has been floated for installation of three more LMO storage tanks of 150 MT capacity.