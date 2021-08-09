STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

A month of many literary delights

Storytel, an audiobook and eBook streaming platform, is on a launching spree of giving noteworthy literary works a digital presence, to celebrate August as the freedom month.

Published: 09th August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

First, it has unveiled audiobooks of books by authors who appreciate the freedom of speech and thought.

First, it has unveiled audiobooks of books by authors who appreciate the freedom of speech and thought.

By Express News Service

Storytel, an audiobook and eBook streaming platform, is on a launching spree of giving noteworthy literary works a digital presence, to celebrate August as the freedom month. First, it has unveiled audiobooks of books by authors who appreciate the freedom of speech and thought. “We want everyone to access these stories, anywhere and anytime. Customers can enjoy stories in their own language,” notes Yogesh Dashrath, Country Manager, Storytel India.

The platform is set to release a new show with Kumar Vishwas. Publishing Manager, Giriraj Kiradoo, throws light. “In this series of 26 episodes, Kumar will talk about 26 people from politics, music, sports, arts, and cinema, who made the ‘modern’ in India or the ‘makers of modern India’,” says Kiradoo.

Apart from this, Storytel in collaboration with Rekhta will release 10 great Urdu poet titles, under Rekhta Ke Ustad, Hitesh Dhall, Product Manager, Digital Transformation, Rekhta Foundation, says, “Rekhta has provided the script and Storytel has produced in the voice of young Urdu poet Abhishek Shukla. Each episode is 30 minutes long, and we will start releasing them today. We took a couple of months to create them because availability of titles, research, and recording, proved to be big challenges in these pandemic times.”

August will also see the launch of Nikhil Sachan popular Hindi title ‘Papaman’. The Director of Pink movie Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has already got the movie rights, and hopes to roll the film out in a few months’ time.

Select subscriptions to the platform are priced at Rs 149 per month and the six month offer rests at Rs 599 but during the offer period from August 5-31, the prices have been slashed to Rs 59 and Rs 345, respectively.

THE KUMAR VISHWAS SHOW

1 POLITICS: Indira Gandhi, VP Singh, Atala Bihari Vajpayee, Sarojini Naidu, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel
2 FREEDOM MOVEMENT: Subash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, Baba Saheb, Mangal Pande, Ashfaqulla Khan
3 SCIENCE: BHABHA, APJ Abdul Kalam, JC Bose
4 LITERATURE: Anathamurthy, Premchand, Avtaar Singh Paash, Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Kamla Das
5 SPORTS: Dhyanchand
6 CINEMA: Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt
7 MUSIC: Rafi, Naushad, Kishore, RD Burman

NEW AUDIOBOOKS

  • Papaman By Nikhil Sachan
  • Bolna Hi Hai by Ravish Kumar
  • Chand Pagal Hai by Rahat Indori
  • Jati Vyavstha aur Pitrisatta by Periyar EV Ramaswamy
  • Sachchi Ramayan by Periyar EV Ramaswamy
  • Raag Pahadi by Namita Gokhale
  • Man-Man Ke Sawal by Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Hamid Dabholkar
  • Chanakya Neeti
  • Chanakya Ke Jasoos By Triloknath Pandey
  • Alokit Path (Life of Baba Amte)
  • Eillahabad hai Bhaiya By Vimal Chandra Pandey
  • Voh Sala Khaddarwala By Ved Prakash Sharma

REKHTE KE USTAD

  • Amir Khusro
  • Mirza Ghalib
  • Mir Taqi Mir
  • Faiz Ahmed Faiz
  • Firaq Gorakhpuri
  • Sahir Ludhianvi
  • Dushyant Kumar
  • Nida Fazli
  • Bashir Badr
  • Jaun Eliya
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Storytel eBook streaming platform
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp