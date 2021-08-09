A month of many literary delights

By Express News Service

Storytel, an audiobook and eBook streaming platform, is on a launching spree of giving noteworthy literary works a digital presence, to celebrate August as the freedom month. First, it has unveiled audiobooks of books by authors who appreciate the freedom of speech and thought. “We want everyone to access these stories, anywhere and anytime. Customers can enjoy stories in their own language,” notes Yogesh Dashrath, Country Manager, Storytel India.

The platform is set to release a new show with Kumar Vishwas. Publishing Manager, Giriraj Kiradoo, throws light. “In this series of 26 episodes, Kumar will talk about 26 people from politics, music, sports, arts, and cinema, who made the ‘modern’ in India or the ‘makers of modern India’,” says Kiradoo.

Apart from this, Storytel in collaboration with Rekhta will release 10 great Urdu poet titles, under Rekhta Ke Ustad, Hitesh Dhall, Product Manager, Digital Transformation, Rekhta Foundation, says, “Rekhta has provided the script and Storytel has produced in the voice of young Urdu poet Abhishek Shukla. Each episode is 30 minutes long, and we will start releasing them today. We took a couple of months to create them because availability of titles, research, and recording, proved to be big challenges in these pandemic times.”

August will also see the launch of Nikhil Sachan popular Hindi title ‘Papaman’. The Director of Pink movie Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has already got the movie rights, and hopes to roll the film out in a few months’ time.

Select subscriptions to the platform are priced at Rs 149 per month and the six month offer rests at Rs 599 but during the offer period from August 5-31, the prices have been slashed to Rs 59 and Rs 345, respectively.

THE KUMAR VISHWAS SHOW

1 POLITICS: Indira Gandhi, VP Singh, Atala Bihari Vajpayee, Sarojini Naidu, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

2 FREEDOM MOVEMENT: Subash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, Baba Saheb, Mangal Pande, Ashfaqulla Khan

3 SCIENCE: BHABHA, APJ Abdul Kalam, JC Bose

4 LITERATURE: Anathamurthy, Premchand, Avtaar Singh Paash, Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Kamla Das

5 SPORTS: Dhyanchand

6 CINEMA: Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt

7 MUSIC: Rafi, Naushad, Kishore, RD Burman

NEW AUDIOBOOKS

Papaman By Nikhil Sachan

Bolna Hi Hai by Ravish Kumar

Chand Pagal Hai by Rahat Indori

Jati Vyavstha aur Pitrisatta by Periyar EV Ramaswamy

Sachchi Ramayan by Periyar EV Ramaswamy

Raag Pahadi by Namita Gokhale

Man-Man Ke Sawal by Dr Narendra Dabholkar and Hamid Dabholkar

Chanakya Neeti

Chanakya Ke Jasoos By Triloknath Pandey

Alokit Path (Life of Baba Amte)

Eillahabad hai Bhaiya By Vimal Chandra Pandey

Voh Sala Khaddarwala By Ved Prakash Sharma

REKHTE KE USTAD