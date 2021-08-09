Colour-coded COVID response plan activated in Delhi amid third wave fears

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From now on, relaxations and restrictions for any activity in the national capital in the wake of the pandemic will be implemented as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

It directed all district administrations that GRAP recommendations shall be implemented with immediate effect. The DDMA will send daily alerts to all districts under a colour-coded system mentioned in the GRAP to help them take decisions. GRAP was approved by the L-G on July 9.

The GRAP takes into account three parameters — positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy in Delhi. Following a detailed analysis of these parameters, four colour-coded levels of alert yellow, amber, orange and red and their criteria have been recommended in the plan.

“Permitted/prohibited/restricted activities shall be as per the level of alerts specified in the GRAP with immediate effect and till further orders. “As soon as any parameter reaches the specified level of alert, ‘the order of alert’ shall be issued and permitted/ prohibited activities prescribed at such level shall become operational,” the DDMA said.

Once GRAP is activated, the additional chief secretary (health) will issue daily morning and evening bulletin regarding the level of alert.

Appropriate orders would be issued separately as and when the situation warrants for imposing restrictions in respect of inter-state travel, it added.

66 cases reported, no deaths

NEW DELHI: The city recorded 66 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and zero deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent. With the new cases, the city’s infection tally climbed to 14,36,761.

Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, according to the latest health bulletin. The death toll stands at 25,066.

There are 536 active cases in Delhi and 170 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 269, the bulletin said.

It said 67,316 tests, including 47,021 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,19,785 Covid vaccines were administered in the national capital on Saturday, of which 60,019 were first-dose beneficiaries.