Farmers' Jantar Mantar stir to end Monday evening, protests to continue at Delhi borders

The 'Kisan Sansad' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha at Jantar Mantar near Parliament will also call for the resignation of the Narendra Modi government over not repealing the contentious farm laws.

Women farmers and their suppoters during Kisan Sansad against Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday

Women farmers and their suppoters during Kisan Sansad against Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The anti-farm law protesters will culminate their demonstration at the Jantar Mantar on Monday evening after passing a ''no confidence motion'' against the Centre and not seek permission from Delhi Police to extend the stir here any further, an office bearer of a participant peasants'' union said.

The ''Kisan Sansad'' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, at Jantar Mantar near Parliament will also call for the resignation of the Narendra Modi government over not repealing the contentious farm laws.

However, the protests against the BJP-led Centre, which started nearly nine months ago, shall continue at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), a part of the SKM, said

“The farmers'' unions through their ''Kisan Sansad'' will pass a ''no confidence motion'' for the government, demanding resignation of the BJP-led dispensation. This government no longer deserves the trust of the people, including the farmers, and has no right to continue in power,” BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told PTI.

The Delhi Police had granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar from July 22 till August 9 with a maximum of 200 protesters at the site.

A senior police officer said, "Today is the last day of the protest by farmers at Jantar Mantar here. As per permission given, they held their protest peacefully for all these days and will leave Jantar Mantar after their protest this (Monday) evening."

The protestors, otherwise, have been camping at Delhi''s border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020 with a demand that the Centre repeal the three farm laws introduced last year.

“On this very day (August 9) several years ago, Indians had called for the British to quit India, today we are calling for the BJP to leave (the seat of) power,” Malik said, referring to the landmark 1942 episode of the national freedom movement.

“We are not going to seek any further permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar because the government is just not concerned. We will pass the ''no confidence motion'' against it and return to the (Delhi) borders where protest will continue until our demands are met,” he added.

In parliamentary parlance, a government can be in power only as long as it commands a mandate in Lok Sabha. In the event of a no-confidence motion against it, the government has to prove its majority in the directly-elected house.

The ''Kisan Sansad'', a symbolic body created by the demonstrators at the Jantar Mantar under the banner of the SKM, was held to protest against the Centre over the contentious laws amid the ongoing monsoon session of parliament.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi''s borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers'' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops.  

However, the government, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

