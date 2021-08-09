Gambhir starts outreach programme to resolve public issues in East Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address the issues of public and for the welfare of his East Delhi constituency, BJP Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a campaign Gautam Connect to interact directly with the voters of his constituency.

The first meeting of this campaign was held at IP Extension and the cricketer-turned-politician discussed with the people the ‘blue print’ for next 3 years. “Despite heavy rain, Gambhir reached the venue and met public individually. Thousands of suggestions were received and several problems were discussed,” said an official from the parliamentarian’s office.

Gambhir also promised to complete the ongoing construction works as soon as possible. The MP told people how much time could be taken to solve each problem as there are many issues which have to be resolved by the Delhi government departments.

“Our effort is to meet people and listen to them and solve their problems. Now on, every Sunday the Gautam Connect programme will be held in different parts of East Delhi. The special thing about this programme is that people will not have to come to the MP, but the MP himself will go to the people and listen to their problems and solve them,” the official said.