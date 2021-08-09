STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal launches free meals scheme at shelter homes

The Delhi government on Sunday launched the Mukhyamantri Poshahar Yojana, a shelter-home feeding initiative in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

CM Arvind Kejriwal serves food to a beneficiary in Delhi on Sunday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal serves food to a beneficiary in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Sunday launched the Mukhyamantri Poshahar Yojana, a shelter-home feeding initiative in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Under this initiative, the government will provide meals twice a day to the homeless people staying at shelter homes in Delhi. 
After launching the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Ran Basera in Sarai Kale Khan to distribute food to the beneficiaries.

“The time has come for a new beginning. When the pandemic started, we began arrangements for providing two meals a day in the shelter homes.  The motto behind this project is that no one sleeps with empty stomach. The work will now be looked after by Akshaya Patra Foundation. They have an extremely hygienic setup and the cooking is done with the help of machines,” said Kejriwal. He claimed that the no previous government had paid attention to the plight of the homeless people as they don’t have ‘voter ID cards’. 

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Around 6,000 people live in shelter homes operated by the DUSIB. Akshaya Patra will be providing free meals twice a day to all these people. When the Covid wave came around 1.5 years back, the CM had ordered the department to provide two meals a day to the homeless. The work is now being handed over to the Foundation.”

Apart from the homeless, the foundation will also feed 3,000 labourers working at Delhi government’s project sites. The strength of the shelters doubles in the winter and apt provisions are being made in order to feed everyone in winter as well, said officials. 

