Waterlogging, traffic jams after heavy downpour in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Sunday morning, causing traffic congestion and waterlogging on busy stretches like ITO, National Highway (NH-8), Dhaula Kuan, Mahipal Pur, AIIMS, Mathura Road and Pul Prahaladpur.

To ease the congestion, Delhi Traffic Police closed some routes and created diversions. Pul Prahaladpur underpass which became the hotspot of waterlogging this monsoon season flooded again on Sunday. “Due to rain, Pul Prahaladpur underpass has been waterlogged with 1-2 feet water and traffic movement has been badly affected. Traffic from Lal Kuan towards Badarpur and vice versa have been closed. Please avoid this route,” said Delhi Traffic Police.

The route towards Mayapur from Rajouri Garden was also closed for traffic movement after an LGV broke down in the rain. Besides, Parliament Street from Patel Chowk to Outer Connaught Place was closed due to protest at Jantar Mantar.

Commuters who got stuck in traffic jams took to Twitter and sought police help. The commuters also posted complaints with pictures on PWD’s Twitter handle. “This is a never-ending problem. PWD and government claim that they are doing this and that with big fancy schemes but nothing is implemented,” said Rahul, a Twitter user.

City gets 15.4 mm in 9 hours, rains predicted today

Delhi received 15.4 mm rainfall in the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, the IMD said. The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies for Monday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.