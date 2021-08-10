STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Active cases drop below 500 for first time since April last year: Delhi government data

At a DDMA meeting officials gave a presentation on the government’s preparedness for a possible third wave of coronavirus and the status of Covid-19 vaccination.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 infections and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year, according to data shared by the Health department.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,36,800. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,067. On Sunday, the capital reported 66 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

There are 498 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 178 of them are under home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 271, the bulletin said. 

The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 will last for a week, said authorities. A total of 11,099 doses were administered on Sunday.

On Saturday, 1, 19,785 jabs were given in the national capital, according to official figures.

The Delhi government has so far administered 1, 06, 90,855 Covid vaccines in the city, which includes 77, 50,023 first doses and 29,40,832 second doses. 

At a DDMA meeting officials gave a presentation on the government’s preparedness for a possible third wave of coronavirus and the status of Covid-19 vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Delhi Unlock
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp