Active cases drop below 500 for first time since April last year: Delhi government data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 infections and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year, according to data shared by the Health department.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,36,800. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,067. On Sunday, the capital reported 66 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

There are 498 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 178 of them are under home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 271, the bulletin said.

The current stock of doses for vaccination against COVID-19 will last for a week, said authorities. A total of 11,099 doses were administered on Sunday.

On Saturday, 1, 19,785 jabs were given in the national capital, according to official figures.

The Delhi government has so far administered 1, 06, 90,855 Covid vaccines in the city, which includes 77, 50,023 first doses and 29,40,832 second doses.

At a DDMA meeting officials gave a presentation on the government’s preparedness for a possible third wave of coronavirus and the status of Covid-19 vaccination.