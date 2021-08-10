‘Brighter future if culture is respected’: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday said that Indian culture is a “civilization of synchronization” that empowers our society.

“There is unity in diversity and the basis of unity is our culture. Eternal values and eternal ideals will never become irrelevant. If we respect our culture and heritage, then the future will be brighter,” said Khan.

He was speaking at the release of a book — Lahu Se Likhi Azadi — which is on freedom struggle of the country and unsung heroes who participated in the movement.

The book is authored by Jagdish Mamgain, former chairman of the works committee of erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Addressing the gathering at the book-release ceremony, Mamgain said we should never forget those who illuminated our destiny and sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

He said that it is our present generation’s responsibility to share stories of freedom struggle to future generations so that they would be able to know the entire history of the struggle.

“As a small attempt to reminisce about the events of the slavery era, especially the colonial era, a book, Lahu Se Likhi Azadi is written,” Mamgain added.