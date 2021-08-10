STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: AIIMS has no data on re-infected medicos, reveals RTI reply

The query had also sought data related to medical staff re-infected with coronavirus from March 2020 to May 2021 and especially post January 2021, when the vaccination process got underway.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 3,400 medical staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, got infected with Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic. 

However, the institute doesn’t have separate data on staff who are re-infected, reveals an RTI reply.

In response to an RTI filed which specifically asked for healthcare workers and medical staff who got infected in the months of April and May when the second wave was at its peak in the national capital, the premier medical institute replied with overall positive cases data till July 6, this year. 

The query had also sought data related to medical staff re-infected with coronavirus from March 2020 to May 2021 and especially post January 2021, when the vaccination process got underway.

However, the AIIMS administration in reply said “there is no separate data of staff who are re-infected”.

An AIIMS senior member, on condition of anonymity, said there have been cases of re-infection of medical staff in the institute this year during the second wave.

However, he also mentioned that they do not maintain record of those who got infected with the corona-virus again.

As per the reply, a total of 6,954 people have been infected, of which 3,568 are dependents of staff and 3,386 healthcare workers.

Of them, most are nursing staff — 1,314 — while 148 faculty members have also been infected. Among those who got Covid also included 70 resident doctors, 237 security staff, 459 hospital attendants, around 400 technicians and lab assistants. 

An earlier RTI revealed that till December last year, 1,899 healthcare workers were infected, while a total of 4,116 individuals had been registered as Covid positive from March till December 12.

In April, an Indian Council of Medical Research investigation found reinfection in 4.5 per cent of those who contracted Covid-19.

The study was conducted on 1,300 individuals to develop an epidemiological understanding of reinfection and assess its magnitude in India. The data for the study was collected for only eight months.

Case tally in premier hospital

A total of 6,954 people have been infected, of which 3,568 are dependents of staff and 3,386 healthcare workers. Of them, 1,314 are nursing staff  while 148 faculty members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Covid-19 RTI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp