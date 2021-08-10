COVID-19: AIIMS has no data on re-infected medicos, reveals RTI reply

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 3,400 medical staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, got infected with Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic.

However, the institute doesn’t have separate data on staff who are re-infected, reveals an RTI reply.

In response to an RTI filed which specifically asked for healthcare workers and medical staff who got infected in the months of April and May when the second wave was at its peak in the national capital, the premier medical institute replied with overall positive cases data till July 6, this year.

The query had also sought data related to medical staff re-infected with coronavirus from March 2020 to May 2021 and especially post January 2021, when the vaccination process got underway.

However, the AIIMS administration in reply said “there is no separate data of staff who are re-infected”.

An AIIMS senior member, on condition of anonymity, said there have been cases of re-infection of medical staff in the institute this year during the second wave.

However, he also mentioned that they do not maintain record of those who got infected with the corona-virus again.

As per the reply, a total of 6,954 people have been infected, of which 3,568 are dependents of staff and 3,386 healthcare workers.

Of them, most are nursing staff — 1,314 — while 148 faculty members have also been infected. Among those who got Covid also included 70 resident doctors, 237 security staff, 459 hospital attendants, around 400 technicians and lab assistants.

An earlier RTI revealed that till December last year, 1,899 healthcare workers were infected, while a total of 4,116 individuals had been registered as Covid positive from March till December 12.

In April, an Indian Council of Medical Research investigation found reinfection in 4.5 per cent of those who contracted Covid-19.

The study was conducted on 1,300 individuals to develop an epidemiological understanding of reinfection and assess its magnitude in India. The data for the study was collected for only eight months.

Case tally in premier hospital

A total of 6,954 people have been infected, of which 3,568 are dependents of staff and 3,386 healthcare workers. Of them, 1,314 are nursing staff while 148 faculty members.